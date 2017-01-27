-
Premium Coal Black SuitUSD$799
The Premium Coal Black Suit should have a place in every man's closet. The super fine fabric has a slight sheen that makes this versatile suit great for a night out, whether formal or informal. Learn More
-
Premium Navy Blue Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
Mohair is a lightweight luxury fibre with a high lustre and natural elasticity. This suit's slight stretch and resistance to wrinkles keeps you looking crisp all day—and night—long. Learn More
-
Premium Medium Gray Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
Mohair is a lightweight luxury fibre with a high lustre and natural elasticity. This suit's slight stretch and resistance to wrinkles keeps you looking crisp all day—and night—long. Learn More
-
Autumn Indigo Check SuitUSD$799
We gave our favorite indigo check an autumnal update with a deeper tone to the blue weave and warm chestnut overcheck. Learn More
-
Premium Indigo Birdseye SuitUSD$799
It's impossible to go wrong with a classic like the Premium Indigo Birdseye Suit. Appearing solid from a distance, it's pattern is made from interwoven gray and black threads. Incredibly versatile and wearable year round, this suit is money well spent. Learn More
-
Premium Silver Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
Breathe new life into your spring wardrobe and round out your suit collection with our Premium Silver Sharkskin Suit. Made from Super 120s wool, this medium weight suit has a rich textured appearance and soft hand-feel. Play up the texture with one of our classic Oxford shirts or wear it with a colorful check shirt for a more fashion-forward look that shows off your personality. Learn More
-
Premium Indigo Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
At once timeless and trendy, indigo blue is not just the color of the season, it’s the color of every season. Stand out and make a statement in our stylish Premium Indigo Sharkskin Suit. Made from Super 120s wool, this medium weight suit has a rich textured appearance and soft hand-feel. Play up the texture with one of our classic Oxford shirts or wear it with a colorful check shirt for a more fashion-forward look that shows off your personality. Learn More
-
Premium Gray Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
Breathe new life into your spring wardrobe and round out your suit collection with our Premium Gray Sharkskin Suit. Made from Super 120s wool, this medium weight suit has a rich textured appearance and soft hand-feel. Play up the texture with one of our classic Oxford shirts or wear it with a colorful check shirt for a more fashion-forward look that shows off your personality. Learn More
-
Premium Deep Indigo Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
Mohair is a lightweight luxury fibre with a high lustre and natural elasticity. This suit's slight stretch and resistance to wrinkles keeps you looking crisp all day—and night—long. Learn More
-
Premium Light Gray Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
Mohair is a lightweight luxury fibre with a high lustre and natural elasticity. This suit's slight stretch and resistance to wrinkles keeps you looking crisp all day—and night—long. Learn More
-
Premium Silver Gray Sharkskin SuitUSD$799
The Premium Silver Gray Sharkskin Suit should have a place in every man's closet. The super fine fabric has a slight sheen that makes this versatile suit great for a night out, whether formal or informal. Learn More