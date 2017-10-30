Hemsworth Navy Suit
Classic, versatile and reliable—the Hemsworth is your tried-and-true navy suit. This solid-colored number in pure premium wool stands up to whatever the daily hustle throws at you.Learn More
Product Overview
Hemsworth Navy Suit
Classic, versatile and reliable—the Hemsworth is your tried-and-true navy suit. This solid-colored number in pure premium wool stands up to whatever the daily hustle throws at you. In addition to being custom made to your unique measurements and specifications, Indochino suits are built with top quality components and thoughtful construction. All our suit jackets are half canvassed for greater versatility and superior shape for your body. Each jacket also features fully canvassed lapels, bullhorn buttons, lightweight shoulder pads and high quality collar felts.
- Premium—our most versatile and durable fabrics.
- 100% Merino wool—breathable, comfortable all-day wear.
- 280 gsm—midweight fabric ideal for all climates and seasons.
- Super 100s—perfect for everyday suiting.
- Dry clean only.
